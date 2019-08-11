BOSTON — Anthony Bemboom hit a go-ahead single in the 10th inning after Kole Calhoun’s solo homer tied it in the eighth Sunday, leading the Los Angeles Angels past the Boston Red Sox 5-4 for a split of their four-game series.

Shohei Ohtani had three hits with a two-run single for Los Angeles, which won for only the second time in 10 games. The Angels halted an eight-game losing streak Saturday and finished a nine-game trip 2-7.

Christian Vazquez hit a two-run homer for Boston, which rallied from an early 3-0 hole. Rafael Devers added two hits and started the front end of a nifty around-the-horn double play, making a backhanded stab on Albert Pujols’ hard grounder.

Calhoun hit his leadoff homer off reliever Matt Barnes after Boston’s bullpen held the Angels scoreless on two hits over 5 1/3 innings following a rough start by Andrew Cashner.

Bemboom, recalled earlier in the day, hit his single off Ryan Weber (1-2) after Calhoun had a leadoff walk, and advanced on a groundout and flyout.

Hansel Robles (4-0) got four outs for the victory.

Making his second big league start, Angels left-hander Patrick Sandoval gave up four runs in 4 2/3 innings. He was lifted with the bases loaded before Boston took a 4-3 lead on Max Stassi’s passed ball on Ty Buttrey’s pitch.

Los Angeles built its edge with a run in the first on Pujols’ double play and Ohtani’s single in the second before the Red Sox tied it.

Jackie Bradley Jr. drew a base-loaded walk in the second and Vazquez’s shot – that completely left Fenway Park over the Green Monster – tied it in the fourth.

NICE GIFT

After Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale finished his off-day throwing in the outfield and signed some autographs for fans in the stands along the right-field line about an hour before the game, he noticed a young boy in a wheelchair off in the distance with his mom and dad.

Sale approached the 6-year-old – named Joey – chatted for a while and gave him his glove before heading back into the clubhouse.

WILD THING

Cashner got just five outs, giving up three runs and three hits, walking five and left to loud boos when he was pulled.

THAT’S PEACHY

Marie Mansfield Kelley, who played for the Rockford Peaches of the women’s professional baseball league from 1950-54, threw out the first pitch.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: Pujols was back in the lineup after having Saturday off. … Catcher Kevan Smith was placed on the 10-day injured list with a lumbar strain and Bemboom was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake.

Red Sox: Outfielder Mookie Betts had the day off before entering as a pinch runner and popping out in the 10th. … The Red Sox brought up infielder Chris Owings from Triple-A Pawtucket and optioned right-hander Hector Velazquez. Owings, 27, was signed as a minor league free agent June 17 and hit .325 with 11 homers in 44 games with Pawtucket. He batted leadoff with Betts out and went 0 for 5.

UP NEXT

Angels: Left-hander Jose Saurez (2-3, 6.22 ERA) is scheduled to start the opener of a three-game series against Pittsburgh at Angels Stadium. It’s the Pirates’ first visit since 2013.

Red Sox: Left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez (13-5, 4.17) is in line to start the opener of a three-game series Monday in Cleveland. The Red Sox are 17-4 in his last 22 starts (with a suspended game Wednesday included).

