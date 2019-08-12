Aug. 14

Summer Graze with Nonesuch River Brewing and Cold River Distillery, 6-9 p.m.,

Pineland Farms, 15 Farm View Road, New Gloucester, 761-6665, $75 per person, tickets at Eventbrite.

Five courses served family-style with catering by The Black Tie Co.

Sande Updegraph Sande Updegraph lives in Brunswick and is a longtime food writer.

Aug. 16

Bow Street Market presents National Rum Day with New England Distillery, 4-6 p.m.

79 Bow St., Freeport, 865-6631, free.

Aug. 17

Freeport Harraseeket Grange No. 9 Weekly Farmers Market, 1-4 p.m.

13 Elm St., Freeport, [email protected]. The farmers are part of @cultivatingcommunitymaine.

Aug. 18

Wolfe’s Neck Center Farm to Table Series, Ice Cream Social, 2-4 p.m., 184 Burnett Road, Freeport, 865-4469, $10 per person, kids under 4 free, tickets required.

Aug. 20

Cooking with Coffee class, Now You’re Cooking, 6-8 p.m., $50, 49 Front St., Bath, 443-1402, reservations required. For a complete list of classes, check ACooksEmporium.com.

Aug. 21

Maine Beer Co. hosts Maine Oyster Co. for a pop-up raw bar each Wednesday this summer, 4:30-7:30 p.m., 525 U.S. Route 1, Freeport, 221-5711.

Aug. 22

Bow Street Market tasting with Baxter Brewing, 3:30-5:30 p.m., 79 Bow St., Freeport, 865-6631, free.

Stars & Stripes Brewing featuring Mama Baldacci’s Italian Street Food truck, 4-8 p.m., 8 Varney Road, Freeport, 274-3866.

Aug. 27

Pesto 3 Ways cooking class, Now You’re Cooking, 6-8 p.m., $50, 49 Front Street, Bath, 443-1402, reservations required. For a complete list of classes, check ACooksEmporium.com.

Aug. 31

De ‘Nada will be in the tasting room at Moderation Brewing selling empanadas and alfajores, noon, 103 Maine St., Brunswick, 406-2112.

Sept. 8

Crystal Spring Farm Festival, noon-4 p.m., 277 Pleasant Hill Road, Brunswick, 729-1112, $10 adults, $5 kids 10 and up, kids 9 and under free. Tickets at https://www.btlt.org/events/crystal-spring-farm-festival/. Family friendly, food vendors, wine and beer.

Sept. 15

Live Well Farm Dinner celebrating the owner’s favorite comfort foods, 6:30 p.m., 1583 Harpswell Neck Road, Harpswell, 833-2331. Dinner speaker is Geneva Campbell and her topic is “Conversing with grace and intelligence in a confrontational world.” Live Well Farm wine dinners include five courses and five wines and are served in the beautiful farm barn. Tickets are $85 per person including tax and gratuity and are available online at Eventbrite 30 days prior to the date.

Sept. 21

Pints on the Pier at Maine Maritime Museum, 243 Washington St., Bath, 4-7:30 p.m. Some of Maine’s best craft brewers and a variety of food trucks. Tickets $15-$32 plus ticket fee at Eventbrite.

Sept. 26

Summer Graze with Fore River Brewing and Cold River Distillery, 6-9 p.m. Pineland Farms, 15 Farm View Road, New Gloucester, 761-6665, $75 per person, tickets at Eventbrite. Five courses served family-style with catering by The Black Tie Co.

Correction

In the July 26 column I incorrectly listed the owner and manager of Wilbur’s Chocolates as Tom Wilbur. It is actually Andy Wilbur, Tom and Catherine’s son. My apologies to all.

