The Saco City Council on Monday unanimously confirmed Jack Clements as the city’s next police chief.

Clements, who has been deputy chief since 2017, was chosen for the position in late July by City Administrator Kevin Sutherland, but a council vote was required to confirm the appointment.

Clements, 50, began serving as interim chief in March after Chief Raynald Demers and Deputy Chief Corey Huntress were placed on leave during an investigation of misconduct allegations. Both were cleared and returned to their jobs, but Demers retired in June.

A native of Kennebunk, Clements has been working in law enforcement for 30 years. He started his career in Windham before moving to Nevada to work with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. He returned to Maine after retiring from that department as a lieutenant.

As chief, Clements will oversee a department with 52 employees, including 34 sworn officers. Details about his salary were not immediately available Tuesday morning.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: