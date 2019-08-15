KITTERY — The USS Santa Fe has arrived at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery.
The Los Angeles-class attack submarine sailed into the shipyard on Thursday for planned maintenance work and system certifications.
The nuclear-powered submarine, which is homeported in Hawaii, wrapped up its latest deployment in April in support of national security interests and maritime security operations in the Pacific.
The submarine has crew of 16 officers and 127 enlisted personnel. It’s the second Navy ship to be named for the capital city of New Mexico.
