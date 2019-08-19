The Maine Marine Patrol recovered the body of a man found about 11 a.m. Monday by the crew of a commercial fishing boat in Greenland Cove, near Bremen.

The body was taken to the state Medical Examiner’s Office in Augusta for identification, according to a statement from the Department of Marine Resources.

The Marine Patrol had been searching Round Pond Harbor, nearly 2 nautical miles south of the location of the body, since Aug. 12 for 63-year-old Glenn Murdoch of Bremen.

Murdoch was reported missing that night after his skiff was found adrift in the harbor where his boat, an 18-foot aluminum Starcraft, was moored.

