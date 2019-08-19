FALMOUTH — State Sen. Cathy Breen, D-Falmouth, will hold a series of public office hours throughout Senate District 25 in September.

The district includes Chebeague Island, Cumberland, Falmouth, Gray, Long Island, Yarmouth, and part of Westbrook.

Constituent office hours will be Sept. 3, 5-7 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St., Gray; Sept. 12, 5-7 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook; Sept. 17, 5-7:30 p.m., Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth; Sept. 19, 5-7 p.m. Falmouth Town Hall, 271 Falmouth Road; Sept. 24, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Prince Memorial Library, 266 Main St., Cumberland.

