FRANKLIN — A young Stonington man was thrown from his pickup truck shortly after he’d been involved in another crash in Hancock on Saturday, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office said.

Jared Murphy, 18, was heading east on Route 182 in Hancock in a 2000 Dodge Dakota when he tried to pass a 2007 Subaru Forester driven by Julie Schaul, 52, of Chicago, Ill., according to Lt. Corey Bagley.

“As Murphy started to pass he pulled back abruptly to avoid a vehicle traveling westbound and struck Schaul’s vehicle, sending Schaul’s vehicle off the road, down a driveway into a parked vehicle,” Bagley said.

“Murphy failed to stop at the scene and continued on into Franklin approximately 5 miles away, where he lost control of his vehicle and left the roadway, going into a field and rolling over several times before being ejected from the vehicle,” said Bagley.

Murphy was listed in fair condition on Monday, according to a spokesman at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

Capital Ambulance initially took Murphy to Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital in Ellsworth, but he was transferred.

Schaul and her daughter, a passenger in her vehicle, were treated for injuries at the scene, Bagley said.

The investigation continues, but deputies say speed is believed to be factors in both crashes, the Associated Press reported.

Fire departments from Franklin, Hancock and Sullivan assisted.

Deputy Jeff McFarland is reconstructing the accident.

Deputy Dakota Dupuis is investigating with assistance from Deputy Dan Harlan and Bagley.

