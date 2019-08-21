Arrests

8/16 at 11:36 p.m. Aaron N. Perron, 31, of South Street, Biddeford, was arrested on King Street by Officer Andrew Flynn on charges of operating under the influence, operating without a license and violating conditions of release.

8/17 at 11:41 a.m. Raymond J. Brown, 68, of Londonderry, New Hampshire, was arrested on Gorham Road by Officer Brian Nappi on a charge of operating under the influence.

8/17 at 11:10 p.m. Bryan C. Strniste, 50, of Pleasant Avenue, was arrested on Black Point Road and U.S. Route 1 by Officer Andrew Flynn on a charge of operating under the influence.

8/18 at 12:46 a.m. Derek R. Dunne, 48, of Parsonsfield, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Andrew Flynn on charges of operating under the influence, operating with a suspended or revoked license and operating without a license.

Summonses

8/13 at 1:34 a.m. Olivia L. Mateus, 20, of Millbrook Road, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 and Municipal Drive by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

8/13 at 5:19 p.m. Blake V. Foglio, 21, of Waterboro, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Sarah Fasulo on a charge of operating an unregistered vehicle.

8/17 at 12:43 a.m. Emilie G. Thompson, 25, of Broad Street, Auburn, was issued a summons on Payne Road and Southborough Drive by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

8/18 at 3:01 a.m. Tyler C. Edgerley, 18, of Grapevine Lane, was issued a summons on Holmes Road by Officer Melissa DiClemente on a charge of operating under the influence.

Fire calls

8/11 at 10 a.m. Vehicle oil spill on West Grand Avenue and Reggio Avenue.

8/11 at 10:21 a.m. Alarm call on Jones Creek Drive.

8/11 at 3:37 p.m. Alarm call on Old Neck Road.

8/11 at 5:34 p.m. Alarm call on Quentin Drive.

8/11 at 6:16 p.m. Unpermitted burn on Hide Away Drive.

8/11 at 6:49 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Quentin Drive.

8/12 at 1:49 p.m. Cable wires down on Gorham Road.

8/12 at 3:08 p.m. Kite in cable wires on East Grand Avenue.

8/12 at 3:34 p.m. Marine water rescue on Reggio Avenue.

8/12 at 6:14 p.m. Unpermitted burn on Gorham Road.

8/12 at 10:41 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Portland Avenue.

8/13 at 1:07 a.m. Alarm call on Massachusetts Avenue.

8/13 at 8:58 a.m. Carbon monoxide detected on Jones Creek Drive.

8/13 at 1:41 p.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

8/14 at 1:55 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Durocher Street.

8/14 at 6:40 a.m. Alarm call on Weymouth Avenue.

8/14 at 9:27 a.m. Alarm call on Saco Avenue.

8/14 5:59 p.m. Alarm call on Cummings Road.

8/15 at 3:12 a.m. Alarm call on Sawgrass Drive.

8/15 at 12:12 p.m. Brush fire on Maine Turnpike.

8/15 at 8:44 p.m. Alarm call on Shady Lane.

8/16 at 1:45 a.m. Alarm call on New Salt Road.

8/16 at 12:19 p.m. Alarm call on Seabreeze Avenue.

8/17 at 11:01 p.m. Alarm call on Westbrook Street.

EMS

Scarborough Police Department received 84 calls from Aug. 11-17.

