The principal of Deering High School has accepted a position elsewhere and will not be returning when school starts next month, the superintendent said in a letter to families Wednesday.

“I am writing to let you know that Principal (Gregg) Palmer has notified me that he intends to accept a position elsewhere,” Portland Public Schools Superintendent Xavier Botana said in the letter.

“A formal announcement is forthcoming next week. As a result, he will not be returning as Principal of Deering High School and will not be leading school year opening activities. His departure will be a loss to the Deering High community, but we wish him the best in taking on a new challenge.”

Palmer has served as principal at Deering since the 2017-2018 school year.

He did not immediately respond to an email or phone message left at the high school.

Palmer’s departure comes as the district is investigating a significant enrollment drop in Deering’s freshman class that many in the school community have attributed to rumors around a handful of fights and other incidents last fall.

In the letter Botana said he is confident in the school success plan for the year developed by teachers and administrators at Deering and the district is working on securing a more permanent leadership structure.

In the immediate future Vice Principals Abdullahi Ahmed and Alyson Dame will be acting co-principals. Jim Moses, former vice principal at Deering will serve as an acting vice principal.

The district is planning to launch a search for a new principal in January with a target date of early April for a Board of Education appointment, Botana said.

