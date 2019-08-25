A man wearing a baseball-style cap and kerchief mask robbed a store in Bowdoin at knifepoint on Sunday afternoon.

The Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that the robber brandished a knife when he entered the Bowdoin Town Store at 1076 Main St. around 12:54 p.m. Sunday. The convenience store also sells gas.

Sgt. Dale Hamilton, who investigated the robbery, said the man made off with an undisclosed amount of cash. No injuries were reported.

Police said the robber fled north on foot on Litchfield Road. A witness told police he saw a man wearing a mask get into a silver-colored four-door sedan on Litchfield Road.

The robber is described as a white male, about 5-foot-10 and weighing 170 pounds. He was wearing gray jeans, white sneakers and a black-and-blue jacket.

The Bath Police Department K9 and Maine State Police were unable to locate the man. Anyone with information about him or the robbery is asked to call the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office at 443-9711.

