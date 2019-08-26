A Casco man will go to prison for strangling his intimate partner multiple times.

The Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office announced the sentence for Scott Dingwell Jr. in a press release Monday. A jury found Scott Dingwell Jr. guilty in July of aggravated assault, a Class B felony. They also convicted him of domestic violence assault and criminal mischief, both Class D misdemeanors.

A judge sentenced Dingwell on Friday to eight years in the Maine Department of Corrections with all but four year suspended for the felony. The sentence also includes four years of probation, participation in a certified batterers intervention program, substance abuse counseling and other conditions. He was also sentenced to 364 days on each of the misdemeanor charges, which will be served concurrently with the time for the felony.

The prosecutor’s office said Dingwell strangled the victim at least twice in February, making it difficult for her to breathe. She suffered from red marks and broken blood vessels, and the swelling that resulted made it hard for her to swallow even clear liquids. During the second incident, the victim attempted to fight back and escape, and Dingwell grabbed her neck and punched her in the side of the face. Her injuries have required ongoing dental and medical treatment.

“District Attorney Jonathan Sahrbeck states that the sentence reflects the seriousness of the nature of the offense, while holding the defendant accountable for his conduct and protecting the victim and the community,” the press release stated. “District Attorney Jonathan Sahrbeck credits the hard work and dedication of law enforcement investigators and Assistant District Attorney Katie Dakers, as well as the bravery of the victim of coming forward and assisting law enforcement throughout the process.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous