Sign-ups being accepted for Spanish classes

Sign-ups are being accepted to participate in a 15-week Introduction to Spanish Language Class to be offered from 5:30 to 7 p.m. each Tuesday from Sept. 10 through Dec. 17 at the York Hospital Conference Room.

The class is free and open to anyone who wishes to learn the basics of the Spanish language.

For further information, location and registration, contact Dan Duffy at [email protected] or call 310-1038.

Seminar on Medicare to answer questions

The Southern Maine Agency on Aging will present a seminar on Medicare at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, designed to help answer Medicare questions. Certified State Health Insurance Program counselors will present information on Medicare in easy to understand language. Topics to be addressed include benefits, coverage, premiums, deductibles, coinsurance, complaints and appeals, rights and procedures, and more.

Pre-registration is required by calling 396-6500 or 800-427-7411 or going to www.smaaa.org.

CAMDEN

Chowder Challenge to be held Saturday

The 2019 Chowder Challenge will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Camden Public Landing during the Camden Windjammer Festival.

Help West Bay Rotary choose the best chowder in the midcoast. Local restaurants and individuals will serve up their best chowder at the annual West Bay Rotary Chowder Challenge and attendees can be a judge. Try all entries and vote for your favorite for a fee of $10 for adults and $6 for children.

Net proceeds benefit charities and nonprofit organizations.

For more details, go to https://www.facebook.com/events/602186726856685.

AUGUSTA

Gem and Mineral Show set for next weekend

The 30th Annual Rockhounders Gem and Mineral Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the National Guard Armory at 179 Western Ave.

Sponsored by the Kennebec Rocks and Minerals Club, the event will feature door prizes; daily grand prizes; demonstrations in cabbing and lapidary; mineral displays; dealers in minerals, jewelry, gems and fossils; geode slicing; mineral mine and children’s games. Children will have a chance to win a mineral starter kit and get a free stone for attending.

For more details, call 873-6270.

PORTLAND

Genealogical Society conference scheduled

The Maine Genealogical Society is accepting sign-ups for its premiere two-day conference, “Unraveling Your Roots – a DNA and Genealogy Weekend,” set for Sept. 13-14.

The two-day event will feature keynote speakers Patricia Hobbs and Karen Stanbary, who will talk about GEDMatch, chromosome mapping and DNA Painter. Also planned are a reception, business meeting, vendors, Q&As and additional talks by Nancy Lecompte on DNA and Native American Research (intermediate level) and Helen Shaw on Overlooked X Chromosome Matches.

Registration is $65 for members and $80 for others. An additional fee for Friday afternoon is $30 and seats are limited.

For a full schedule or to register, go to www.MaineRoots.org, email Emily Schroeder at [email protected] or call 445-3571.

Family Fun Day event Sunday at Deering Oaks

A Reggae in the Park Family Fun Day celebration will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Deering Oaks on Park Avenue.

The event will include live performances, Caribbean foods, dancing, vendors, games, children’s activities and prizes.

For more details, call 409-0810.

CAMDEN

Community Chorus now seeking singers

Midcoast Community Chorus is seeking singers for its upcoming MCChorale winter 2020 semester. Auditions will be held by artistic director Steven Weston from Saturday, Aug. 31, through Sept. 7 at the First Congregational Church at 55 Elm St.

Interested singers may go to www.mccsings.org, proceed to the link and select an available date and time to audition. Information on audition preparation, expectations and results will be available there.

Selected MCChorale members also will need to register in person between 5 and 6 p.m. Sept. 16 at the church, immediately followed by a joint meet and mingle with the Midcoast Community Chorus. Registration will also be available on the website.

All rehearsals will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays. The MCChorale will perform its semester repertoire in three concerts, including participation in the Jan. 12, 2020, concert of the Midcoast Community Chorus.

For more information, contact [email protected] or call 975-0582.

FALMOUTH

Pollinator day scheduled Saturday

The University of Maine Cooperative Extension and Falmouth Land Trust will host a pollinator day from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the University of Maine Gardens at Tidewater Farm at Farm Gate Road.

This free public event features hands-on activities focused on the vital role pollinators play in the food system as well as information about how to support pollinator populations.

UMaine Extension Master Gardener Volunteers will lead tours and Biodiversity Research Institute staff will highlight birds and bats as pollinators. A scavenger hunt and drawing contest will be offered, as will local honey-thyme ice cream.

For more details, call 781-6099 or email [email protected].

