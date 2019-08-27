Arrests

8/22 at 1:47 a.m. Connor Hill, 20, of Old Tavern Road, was arrested by Officer Lucas Shirland on Cathance Road on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

8/20 at midnight. Clancy Morton, 34, of Chopps Point Road, Woolwich, was issued a summons by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Main Street on a charge of failure to inform a law enforcement officer of having a firearm.

8/20 at 6:55 p.m. Griffin Thurston, 21, of Middlesex Road, was issued a summons by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Bypass Drive on a charge of permitting unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Structure fire

8/26 at 8:44 a.m. Firefighters responded to a report of smoke coming from a second-floor apartment window at 14 Front St. Police helped evacuate the eight occupants, who had been alerted by smoke detectors. Fire was found in between the first and second floors, and between the walls of four of the bathrooms, according to Fire Chief Chris McLaughlin. The 1916 building sustained roughly $50,000-$60,000 in damage, particularly to four of the six bathrooms, he estimated, but it can be repaired. Tenants, whose belongings were almost entirely salvaged, are temporarily displaced due to water and power being shut off. An electrical issue originating in the ceiling of an unoccupied apartment was likely the cause.

Fire calls

8/19 at 9:31 a.m. Fire alarm on Barrows Drive.

8/19 at 10:55 a.m. Fire alarm on Barrows Drive.

8/20 at 5:48 p.m. Fire alarm on Kent Circle.

8/22 at 1:47 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Cathance Road.

8/24 at 10:32 a.m. Fire alarm on Perham Lane.

8/25 at 3:10 p.m. Fire alarm on Tanager Drive.

8/25 at 7:24 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Topsham Fair Mall Road.

8/26 at 8:44 a.m. Structure fire on Front Street.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 18 calls from Aug. 19-26.

