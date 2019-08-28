I was on a citrus kick the other day so trotted off to the grocery store to stock up on lemons and limes. While in town, I also purchased some beautiful creamy chevre from Coppertail Farm in Waldoboro, picked up swordfish steak at the local fish market, then was met at the library by my thoughtful friend, Jean, who gifted me with a healthy dose of fresh garden produce.

The hefty bag contained many wonderful delicacies, including beets with their stems and leaves attached. I’m not crazy about beets, but I succeeded in using them in a risotto, and even added some goat cheese for good measure. This side, which doesn’t require constant stirring and is wonderfully aromatic, was quite satisfying with the swordfish. I’m definitely adding it to the dinner rotation here at the cove. It seems I’ve changed my mind where beets are concerned.

Because I was willing to try something new, I rewarded myself with Summer Pie, a recipe similar to the one Mom used to make in a metal ice cube tray back in the day. Since I was in the aforementioned citrus mood, and had just picked up my annual 10 pounds of organic blueberries from Continuous Harmony Farm in Lincolnville, I decided to make a Lemon Pie with blueberry sauce.

However, the sky’s the limit when it comes to combinations of ice cream and toppings to choose from. Another favorite is orange sherbet with vanilla ice cream and strawberry sauce on top. But when you’re feeling especially wicked, why not go for the gusto with Moose Tracks layered with coffee ice cream in an Oreo cookie crust slathered with melted peanut butter? Or what about salted caramel ice cream topped with fudge ripple and crushed pretzels?

Oh dear, I’m not going to be able to sleep tonight for thinking about it all.

Grilled Citrus Swordfish

1 1/2 lbs. swordfish steaks, 1-inch thick

1/4 cup fresh lime juice

2 tsps. lime zest

1 tsp. grated fresh ginger

1 clove garlic, crushed

1/4 tsp. sea salt

Dash each freshly ground black pepper and cayenne

Lime wedges for garnish

Cut swordfish into 6 pieces. Combine all other ingredients except lime wedges in a shallow bowl. Add fish and turn to coat with marinade. Refrigerate for 1-24 hours.

Grill about 4 inches from medium heat for 7-10 minutes on each side, brushing with more marinade, until fish flakes easily with a fork. Garnish with lime wedges. Yield: 6 servings

Double Beet Risotto

4 tbsps. butter

1 medium onion, finely chopped

2 medium red beets, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch cubes

1 cup Arborio rice

1 tbsp. balsamic vinegar

3 cups chicken or vegetable stock

2 oz. goat cheese

A handful of beet greens, julienned

Melt butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Sauté greens until tender-crisp and set aside. Add onion and beets, and a bit more butter to the pan, if needed. Cover and cook for about 7 minutes or until onion becomes soft. Stir in rice, add balsamic vinegar and stock and bring to a simmer. Continue to cook, uncovered, for about 20-25 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until most of the liquid is absorbed and the beets and rice are tender. Adjust seasoning if needed.

To serve, top with goat cheese and beet greens. Yield: 4 servings

Summer Pie

1 pre-made graham cracker or cookie crust

1 pint vanilla ice cream, softened

1 pint lemon sherbet, softened

Spoon and spread 1 cup vanilla ice cream in crust. Freeze at least 30 minutes. Spoon and spread sherbet on top of ice cream. Freeze another 30 minutes. Spoon and spread remaining vanilla ice cream on top of sherbet and freeze for at least 4 hours or until firm. Serve with blueberry sauce and garnish with lemon slices. Yield: 8 servings

Sauce

1 cup blueberries

2 tsps. water

1 tbsps. sugar

1/4 tsp. cornstarch

1/2 tsp. cold water

1 tsp. lemon juice

In a saucepan, combine blueberries, 2 tsps. water and sugar. Cook and stir over low heat until sugar is dissolved. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer uncovered for 7 minutes or until berries begin to burst.

Combine cornstarch and cold water until smooth. Stir into hot blueberry mixture. Bring to a boil then cook and stir for 2 minutes or until thickened. Remove from heat. Stir in lemon juice and allow to cool. Yield: 1 cup

