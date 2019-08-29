Maine will pursue creating a state-based health insurance marketplace under the Affordable Care Act – taking over marketing, outreach, advertising and in-person assistance from the federal government, Gov. Janet Mills announced on Thursday.

Maine would still use the federal website www.healthcare.gov for sign-ups, but will bring all outreach efforts in-house. The earliest the takeover – which will require additional legislation approved by Maine lawmakers and an OK from federal regulators – will occur is 2020, so it won’t affect sign-ups for those purchasing ACA insurance this fall.

The move means Maine would join 17 states, including Massachusetts, California and New York, that run their own marketplaces. Some states create their own websites for enrollment, but Maine would join five states – including Nevada and New Mexico – that conduct their own outreach but still use healthcare.gov.

New Jersey also recently announced that it would launch its own state-based marketplace, starting in 2021.

The marketplace is where consumers – often self-employed or part-time workers – can purchase subsidized Obamacare insurance.

“By pursuing a state-based marketplace, we will be putting ourselves – not the federal government – in the driver’s seat when it comes to helping consumers and small employers understand their options for affordable coverage, and we will better insulate ourselves from the attacks on health care that are coming out of Washington,” Mills said.

States that run their own marketplaces have tended to perform better in maintaining enrollment, according to federal statistics. Enrollment fell 2.6 percent in 2019 among the 39 states that use federally-run marketplaces, but among the 12 states that entirely run their own, enrollment increased nearly 1 percent.

The Trump administration – which has advocated for repealing the ACA – has slashed advertising efforts, reducing advertising spending from $63 million in 2016, before President Trump took office, to $10 million in 2018.

Maine’s statewide advertising budget declined from $550,000 in 2017 to $100,000 last year. About 71,000 Mainers have insurance through the ACA.

It was not immediately clear on Thursday how much federal money Maine will receive to take over all outreach and assistance efforts from the federal government.

Mitchell Stein, a Maine-based, independent health policy consultant, said that taking over the marketplace makes a lot of sense for Maine because of how hostile the Trump administration has been to the law. Trump is supporting a lawsuit that could repeal the ACA.

“The ACA didn’t account for the Trump administration, an administration that has not been interested in implementing the law to its fullest extent,” Stein said. “It’s too bad that it has come to this, but this is a necessary step.”

Jeanne Lambrew, Maine’s health and human services commissioner, said in a statement that states running their own marketplaces “have performed better on both enrollment and the cost of monthly premiums.”

“This move will allow us to customize our outreach to the communities and small businesses we know need access to health care, but who are hard to reach,” Lambrew said.

Meanwhile, a reinsurance program operated by the Maine Bureau of Insurance that uses $62 million in federal funds, has helped keep ACA premiums in check. And Maine, under Mills, expanded Medicaid under the ACA, which so far has covered 36,000 Mainers.

Other states have taken even more ambitious approaches, such as California, which extended subsidies to reach more people in the middle class, making a family of four eligible for ACA subsidies who earn up to $154,500, where the previous subsidy cutoff was $105,000. And Washington state has created a “public option” where people can buy into Medicaid coverage.

This story will be updated

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous