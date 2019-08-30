Gifford’s Famous Ice Cream, the Maine-based company that last month became the official ice cream of the New England Patriots, has revealed its new custom flavor honoring the six-time Super Bowl champs: Dough Your Job.
The ice cream, unveiled during the Patriots’ last pre-season game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, Thursday night, is described as fudge-striped vanilla ice cream packed with chocolate caramel footballs and cookie dough. The name is a play on the team’s unofficial motto, “Do your job,” a phrase oft uttered by head coach Bill Belichick and superstar quarterback Tom Brady.
“It’s become a team saying, and it’s all about staying focused on hard work, preparation, and the attention to detail needed to win,” said JC Gifford, vice president of sales at Gifford’s.
Murray Kohl, vice president of sales for Kraft Sports + Entertainment, said in a prepared statement that he was “thrilled to see Gifford’s celebrate the phase that has long been associated with our championship tradition.”
“Gifford’s did their job by making this great new flavor,” he said.
Dough Your Job will be sold at Gillette Stadium and at grocery stores and ice cream stands all over New England. Gifford’s contract with the Patriots is for five years.
