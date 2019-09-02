PORTLAND — Maine’s Roman Catholics are gearing up to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the opening of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Portland.
The neo-Gothic structure, which is the tallest building in Portland, emerged after the Great Fire of 1866 destroyed the original cathedral that was under construction.
Bishop Robert P. Deeley will celebrate a special Mass on Sunday.
The event falls on the Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Church officials say that’s fitting since the cathedral’s windows depict the life of Mary, mother of Jesus.
The 10th bishop of the Dicoese of Portland, the Most Rev. Joseph Gerry, wrote on the cathedral’s 125th anniversary that the “magnificent” structure is “a noble and uplifting building which turns our hearts and minds to God.”
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Boston Red Sox
Tom Caron: Red Sox will have to be at their best this week
-
Portland Sea Dogs
Sea Dogs end fifth straight losing season with 8-7 loss
-
Nation & World
Mexican cannabis users eagerly await legal marijuana
-
Sports
Defending U.S. Open champ Osaka falls in fourth round
-
Business
Hiring refugees is how to solve crisis, yogurt billionaire says
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.