The Maine State Police classified the death of a Minnesota man found in Leeds as suspicious and are investigating.
The body of Madi-Hagi-Mohamed, 31, of Minnesota was found about 5 p.m. Saturday by a couple riding an all-terrain vehicle off Bernie Hartford Road, said Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety. They called the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office, which then contacted the Maine State Police to assist in the investigation, according to McCausland.
Initially, police were not able to identify the man. Later, police said they identified Hagi-Mohamed through fingerprints. He has been arrested on cocaine charges in July in Rochester, Minnesota, according to police.
Information from WGME was used in this report. This story will be updated.
