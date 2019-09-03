Maine’s Office of Public Advocate is asking the Public Utilities Commission to fine a leading competitive energy provider, Electricity Maine, at least $1 million and suspend its operating license for a year, as a penalty for alleged fraudulent and deceptive marketing practices.
In a brief filed last Friday, the OPA made several allegations against Electricity Maine, including:
During a “door-to-door” marketing campaign conducted from November 2017 through July 2018, over 70 complaints about fraudulent or deceptive marketing tactics perpetrated by Electricity Maine’s sales agents were received.
Some sales agents posed as Central Maine Power auditors or claimed to be CMP employees.
Other agents said they were from Electricity Maine but promised lower bills if the customer signed up. One agent promised “free service” for a year.
Some sales agents promised lower rates, despite the fact that Electricity Maine’s rates were higher than other available options, including the standard offer.
The campaign targeted vulnerable populations, including the elderly.
In March 2018, the OPA says, the PUC’s General Counsel issued an explicit warning letter to Electricity Maine regarding these practices, but the practices continued.
“When rogue actors behave as Electricity Maine has,” said Barry Hobbins, the Public Advocate, “it undermines consumer confidence and trust in the market, diminishing the potential benefits of the market for everyone. The remedies sought by the OPA are intended to restore confidence in the integrity of the market to ensure that these benefits continue to be available.”
Maine adopted a competitive retail market for electricity for all customers with the understanding that markets generally act to lower prices and improve service. But that system has largely failed to meet its promises, especially for residential customers.
The OPA also recommended that penalty funds collected be directed towards an educational campaign to improve consumer understanding of the competitive retail market.
