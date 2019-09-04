Portland’s diverse neighborhood schools and our quality of life are why many choose to start and raise their families here. And as the only candidate who grew up in Portland and went to Portland schools, Spencer will be a strong advocate for our schools as mayor.

Spencer’s first meeting after being elected to the City Council in 2015 was with Reiche PTO parents. Spencer listened to each parent’s concerns and worked with the city manager and the council to secure nearly $1.4 million to remove the ramps, construct a new entryway and install new pedestrian crossing beacons in front of our neighborhood school.

Spencer has good working relationships with Gov. Mills’ administration and will work with our state delegation to help Portland fight for its fair share of state funding for our schools.

Join me in voting for Spencer Thibodeau for mayor on Nov. 5.

Jeanne Swanton

Portland

