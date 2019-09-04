The Jenny Ives is a Maine-built, 37-foot wooden gaff rig ketch offering sailing charters and adventures out of Hermit Island Campground in Phippsburg.

Sande Updegraph Sande Updegraph lives in Brunswick and is a longtime food writer. She can be reached at [email protected]

On Sept. 7, from 5-7 p.m., they are partnering with Black Pug Brewing in Brunswick and Hermit Island Oyster Co. to provide a unique food, beverage, and sailing experience.

They will sail from Hermit Island to the surrounding islands and villages of Phippsburg, while Black Pug discusses and serves craft beer, and Hermit Island explains the Maine aquaculture scene and shucks oysters to pair with the beer.

Tickets are $75 and include beer, half a dozen oysters, and the sail. Reservations are required by calling 806-6936.

Food & Beverage Events in the Southern Midcoast

Sept. 7

Bow Street Market tasting of French wines from Bordeaux to Minervois, 3:30-6 p.m., 79 Bow St., Freeport, 865-6631, free.

Wolfe’s Neck Center Herbal Tea Workshop, 1-2 p.m. Make your own tea with herbs from the Wolfe’s Neck gardens, 184 Burnett Road, Freeport, 865-4469; $8 per person, register at https://www.wolfesneck.org/learn/workshops/.

De ‘Nada will be in the tasting room at Moderation Brewing selling empanadas and alfajores, noon,

103 Maine St., Brunswick, 406-2112.

Sept. 8

Crystal Spring Farm Festival, noon-4 p.m., 277 Pleasant Hill Road, Brunswick, 729-1112, $10 adults, $5 kids 10 and up, kids 9 and under free. Tickets at https://www.btlt.org/events/crystal-spring-farm-festival/. Family friendly, food vendors, wine and beer.

Bow Street Market Blood Mary Sunday with Smugglers’ Notch Distillery of Vermont, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 79 Bow St., Freeport, 865-6631, free.

Sept. 12

Bow Street Market tasting with Rising Tide Brewing, 3:30-5:30 p.m., 79 Bow St., Freeport, 865-6631.

Sept. 17

Polish cooking class, Now You’re Cooking, 49 Front Street, Bath, 6-8 p.m., $50, 443-1402, reservations required.

Sept. 21

Pints on the Pier at Maine Maritime Museum, 243 Washington St., Bath, 4-7:30 p.m. Event includes some of Maine’s best craft brewers and a variety of food trucks. Tickets $15-$32, plus ticket fee at Eventbrite.

Sept. 24

Northern Italian Cooking presented by Merrymeeting Adult Education, 6-9 p.m., $40 per person,

Brunswick High School, 116 Maquoit Road, 729-7323, registration required.

Sept. 26

Summer Graze with Fore River Brewing and Cold River Distillery 6-9 p.m., Pineland Farms, 15 Farm View Road, New Gloucester, 761-6665, $75 per person, tickets at Eventbrite. Five courses served family style with catering by The Black Tie Co. Menu includes Panzanella Salad, Bucatini, Gazpacho, Hake, Apple Cake.

Sept. 28

Wolfe’s Neck Center’s 23rd annual Harvest Dance, 6-10 p.m., Mallet Barn, 713 Wolfe’s Neck Road, Freeport, 865-4469, $25 per person, 21-plus event. Tickets at https://wolfesneckfarm.tfaforms.net/147.

Flight Deck Brewing presents Fall Aboard, a weekend of new brews, live music, and food by Cook’s Takes Flight. All day Saturday and Sunday, 11 Atlantic Ave., Brunswick Landing, 504-5133, free admission.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: