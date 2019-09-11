YARMOUTH — State Sen. Cathy Breen, D-Falmouth, will meet with constituents from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at Merrill Memorial Library in Yarmouth. Breen represents District 25 in the Maine Senate, which covers the communities of Falmouth, Chebeague Island, Cumberland, Gray, Long Island, Yarmouth, and part of Westbrook. Breen will on hand to discuss legislation, the budget, or any other public policy concern. No appointment is necessary and all are welcome to attend.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: