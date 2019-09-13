A publicist for rock star Eddie Money said the singer has died after recently announcing he had stage 4 esophageal cancer.
Cindy Ronzoni provided a statement from the family saying Money died peacefully Friday morning in Los Angeles. He was 70.
The husky-voiced, blue collar performer was known for such hits as “Two Tickets to Paradise” and “Take Me Home Tonight.” In 1987, he received a best rock vocal Grammy nomination for “Take Me Home Tonight,” which featured a cameo from Ronnie Spector.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Business
Auburn nurse practitioner volunteers to remove inmates’ tattoos for a fresh start
-
Arts & Entertainment
Eddie Money, ‘Two Tickets to Paradise’ singer, dies at 70
-
Nation & World
In era of legal pot, can police search cars based on odor?
-
Politics
‘My AR is ready for you,’ Texas lawmaker tells Beto O’Rourke over assault weapons buybacks
-
Schools and Education
Shortage of subs plagues Maine schools, impacts students
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.