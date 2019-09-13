A publicist for rock star Eddie Money said the singer has died after recently announcing he had stage 4 esophageal cancer.

Cindy Ronzoni provided a statement from the family saying Money died peacefully Friday morning in Los Angeles. He was 70.

The husky-voiced, blue collar performer was known for such hits as “Two Tickets to Paradise” and “Take Me Home Tonight.” In 1987, he received a best rock vocal Grammy nomination for “Take Me Home Tonight,” which featured a cameo from Ronnie Spector.

