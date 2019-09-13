Anthony Poole threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Small with 3:29 remaining, and South Portland ended a late Cheverus threat with a fumble recovery inside its own 10 to earn a 19-14 victory in a Class B South football game Saturday at Boulos Stadium in Portland.

Poole also rushed for two touchdowns earlier in the fourth after the Red Riots (1-1) were held scoreless through three quarters.

A defensive battle suddenly turned into a shootout after Cheverus (0-2) broke through late in the third, taking a 7-0 lead on a 9-yard run by Sean Tompkins.

South Portland quickly tied it early in the fourth, thanks to a 20-yard run by Poole, but Tompkins returned the kickoff 87 yards for a touchdown.

Poole then capped another fast drive with a 6-yard run, but his conversion pass failed as Cheverus held onto a 14-13 lead.

A Cheverus fumble near midfield set up South Portland’s go-ahead touchdown drive.

TELSTAR 36, SACOPEE VALLEY 0: Davin Mason rushed for three touchdowns and passed for another, and Devin Cole-Mason recovered two fumbles as the Rebels (1-1) beat the Hawks (0-2) for their first non-forfeit victory since 2013.

Led by linemen Cole-Mason, Jack Mallory and Matt Rice, Telstar controlled the line of scrimmage and outgained Sacopee 335-42.

Telstar’s only two wins since 2013 had been forfeits over Traip Academy in 2014 and 2017, before the introduction of eight-man football this year.

Brayden Stevens rushed 125 yards on 16 carries and had a rushing and a receiving touchdown, staking Telstar to a 16-0 lead.

MARANACOOK 38, MT. ARARAT 18: Garit Laliberte passed for four touchdowns, rushed for two and finished with 366 total yards as the Black Bears (2-0) beat the Eagles (1-1) in an eight-man game at Topsham.

Laliberte was 9 of 19 passing for 223 yards passing, and gained 143 yards on 20 carries.

Mt. Ararat’s Holden Brannan returned the opening kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown, and the Eagles grabbed another lead, 12-6, on Riley Morin’s 14-yard run early in the second quarter.

Laliberte tied the game again with a 56-yard pass to Isac Philbrook, however, then put Maranacook ahead for good with a 16-yard pass to Joey Dumont.

Dumont caught six passes for 131 yards and three TDs.

LEAVITT 20, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 14: The Hornets (2-0) built a 20-0 first-half lead and held off a fourth-quarter comeback by the Raiders (1-1) in Fryeburg.

Mark Herman gave Leavitt a 6-0 lead midway through the first quarter with a 54-yard run.

Wyatt Hathaway hooked up with Cole Morin for a 21-yard touchdown early in the second quarter, and Damien Caudee added a 23-yard TD run.

Calvin Southwick started Fryeburg’s comeback bid with a 10-yard keeper, then threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Dawson Jones with 5:31 remaining.

LISBON 44, MADISON 6: Daytona McIver rushed for three touchdowns in the first half, and Lisbon/St. Dom’s (1-1) rode a dominant defensive performance to a Class D South win over Madison/Carrabec (0-2), in Lisbon Falls.

The Greyhounds held Madison to minus-5 yards through three quarters; the Bulldogs finished with 73 yards.

When Madison finally got a drive going in the fourth quarter, Lisbon’s Nick Ferrence returned an interception 71 yards for a touchdown.

A botched snap on a punt attempt led to McIver’s first touchdown, from the 1. The Greyhounds stretched the lead to 16-0 on a 29-yard run by Cam Bourget, then McIver added two more TDs before Riley Quatrano’s 23-yard run made it 38-0 at halftime.

SOCCER

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 4, POLAND 1: Wyatt Kenney, Drew LaCerda and Cam Roberge scored in the first half, and Josh Michaud added a second-half goal for the Patriots (2-1) in a win over the Knights () at Poland.

Ben Pittman redirected a Noah Breton cross for Poland’s goal in the second half.

FALMOUTH 2, GORHAM 1: Sam Gearan and Charlie Adams scored in the first half, and the Yachtsmen (4-0) held off the Rams (1-1-1) in Falmouth.

Gorham’s Brady King converted a penalty kick in the second half.

YARMOUTH 4, GREELY 0: The Clippers (4-0) scored three goals in the second half to pull away from the Rangers (1-1-1) at Yarmouth.

Jason Lainey converted a corner kick in the first half, heading Liam Ireland’s cross into the back of the net.

Will Dickinson stretched the lead two minutes into the second half, again from Ireland. Will Nicholas scored just minutes later, assisted by Alejandro Coury, and Steve Fulton added a late goal, with an assist from Baden McLaughlin.

NOBLE 4, BIDDEFORD 1: Owen Podolec scored three goals to lead the Knights (1-2) past the Tigers (0-3) at Biddeford.

Noble pulled away with three goals in the last 23 minutes.

