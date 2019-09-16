PORTLAND — The city is partnering with the Maine Department of Environmental Protection to install a monitor that will measure air quality 24 hours a day in the West End neighborhood.

The additional air quality monitor is part of Portland’s smart cities effort and climate action planning work.

“I’d like to thank the Maine DEP for working together with us on this issue as we strive to ensure that our air quality in Portland is healthy,” said City Manager Jon Jennings. “We are committed to ensuring that we’re collecting accurate information and data to inform our work in an effort to improve the quality of life for those who live, work and visit Portland.”

An odor category has been added to Portland’s See Click Fix customer service tool that allows residents to report quality of life issues. Odor issues reported via See Click Fix will be shared with Maine DEP. So far, 34 issues have been reported in the West End and Downtown neighborhoods.

