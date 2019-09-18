FALMOUTH — The Falmouth Land Trust and Maine Master Naturalists will host a fall hike along the Presumpscot River Trail at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22. The event, titled Hardy Hikers, is a regular outing offered by the land trust and the curriculum is targeted at adults and engaged youth. Kids ages 6 and up are welcome; dogs are not. The purpose of these walks is nature observation and mindfulness. Meet at the Presumpscot River Trail on Overset Road in Portland. RSVP online at falmouthlandtrust.org or call 200-5488 for more information.

