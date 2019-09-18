WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he plans to name hostage negotiator Robert O’Brien to be his new national security adviser.
Trump tweeted Wednesday that he has “worked long & hard” with O’Brien and that “he will do a great job!”
Trump’s announcement about O’Brien comes a week after he ousted John Bolton from the national security adviser’s post, citing policy disagreements.
Bolton was Trump’s third national security adviser.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
The Forecaster
Midcoast Community Calendar: Sept. 20-28
-
American Journal
Girls Soccer: Developing Blazes fall to Sanford 6-0
-
Nation & World
Trump names hostage negotiator as national security adviser
-
American Journal
Volleyball: Westbrook succumbs to MDI, but looks better everyday
-
Arts & Entertainment
White House unveils first lady’s upgrades
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.