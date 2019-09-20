An adult in Maine was sickened by using an e-cigarette, the first such case in the state, the Maine Center for Disease Control reported Friday.

The case involved an adult who experienced symptoms similar to those reported in other states, where people who used vape or e-cigarette products reported coughing, shortness of breath, chest pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, fatigue, fever and abdominal pain.

To date, public health officials in 38 states and one U.S. territory have recorded six deaths and 530 cases of acute lung illness related to vaping.

Since August, the state CDC has requested that doctors in the state report cases involving vape use that include similar symptoms.

Robert Long, a spokesman for the Maine CDC, cited privacy concerns and declined to provide the precise date of when this Maine adult fell ill, the person’s age and gender and the area of the state where the illness occurred.

But he cautioned against vape or e-cigarette usage.

“We’re trying to get the message out that if people haven’t started vaping, they shouldn’t. People who do vape do need to be aware of the risks that are involved, and public health officials are still ascertaining what those risks are as new information comes in.

