As a proud Portland school parent and member of the school board, I write to proudly support Spencer Thibodeau for mayor.

Spencer is not only a leader, but also a team player. He has worked collaboratively with people in Portland and throughout Maine. He served on Gov. Mills’ gubernatorial transition team, developed great working relationships with Portland’s state legislators and has worked closely with Portland’s former and current city councilors.

Spencer’s proven track record of collaboration from Portland to Augusta will undoubtedly benefit our city, as he leads an inclusive budget process that invests in our students, teachers and neighborhood schools. Join me in voting for Spencer Thibodeau for mayor in November.

Mark Balfantz

Portland

