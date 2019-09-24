YARMOUTH — The Yarmouth Education Foundation is getting set to hold its largest fundraising event of the year.

The hugely popular annual Blue Jean Ball will be held 6:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the AMVETS hall on North Road. Tickets are $50 per person and the events sell out quickly; see yarmoutheducationfoundation.org.

The Blue Jean Ball includes a family picnic, a cash bar and a raffle with all proceeds supporting innovative education programs in the Yarmouth schools. Past projects include a local weather station, outdoor classroom space, courses in robotics, and a shellfish nursery to protect Yarmouth’s clam population.

