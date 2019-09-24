YARMOUTH — The town has received a $12,000 grant from the Maine Historic Preservation Commission to recognize, preserve and enhance local historic resources. The grant will help shape a preservation ordinance designed to protect historic buildings, specifically in the Yarmouth village area.

Yarmouth will also hire a consultant to help draft the new ordinance. This follows earlier steps the town took, including an architectural survey of more than 760 structures. The town also adopted a new building demolition ordinance to prohibit any property already on or eligible for the National Register of Historic Places from being razed.

Officials say public input will be an important part of the process; for more information, contact [email protected] or call 846-2401.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: