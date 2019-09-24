SEDGWICK — Police in Maine say a woman died in a single-car crash in the Hancock County town of Sedgwick when her car struck a utility pole.

Seventy-year-old Nancy Blastow died at the scene. Police say an investigation shows her vehicle crossed a center line and entered a ditch, and she then corrected and lost control and hit the utility pole.

Police say the crash was reported shortly before 11 a.m. Tuesday.

