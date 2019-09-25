Cape Elizabeth

Tues.  10/1  6 p.m.  Planning Board  Site Walk

Tues.  10/1  7 p.m.  Planning Board Workshop  TH

Wed.  10/2  6:30 p.m.  Town Council Appointments Committee  TH

Wed.  10/2  7 p.m.  Town Council Workshop  TH

Scarborough

Mon.  9/30  6:30 p.m.  Ad-Hoc Community Center Committee  MB

Tues.  10/2  6 p.m.  Historic Preservation Committee  MB

Wed.  10/2  5:30 p.m.  Town Council Workshop  MB

Wed.  10/2  7 p.m.  Town Council  MB

Thur.  10/3   4 p.m.  Rules & Policies Committee  MB

Fri.  10/4  8 a.m.  Long Range Planning Committee  MB

South Portland

Mon.  9/30  6 p.m.  Transit Tomorrow: South Portland Community Meeting  CH

Tues.  10/1  7:30 a.m.  Arts & Historic Preservation Committee  496 Ocean St.

Wed.  10/2  6 p.m.  Skatepark Committee Public Information Meeting  CH

