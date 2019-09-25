Cape Elizabeth
Tues. 10/1 6 p.m. Planning Board Site Walk
Tues. 10/1 7 p.m. Planning Board Workshop TH
Wed. 10/2 6:30 p.m. Town Council Appointments Committee TH
Wed. 10/2 7 p.m. Town Council Workshop TH
Scarborough
Mon. 9/30 6:30 p.m. Ad-Hoc Community Center Committee MB
Tues. 10/2 6 p.m. Historic Preservation Committee MB
Wed. 10/2 5:30 p.m. Town Council Workshop MB
Wed. 10/2 7 p.m. Town Council MB
Thur. 10/3 4 p.m. Rules & Policies Committee MB
Fri. 10/4 8 a.m. Long Range Planning Committee MB
South Portland
Mon. 9/30 6 p.m. Transit Tomorrow: South Portland Community Meeting CH
Tues. 10/1 7:30 a.m. Arts & Historic Preservation Committee 496 Ocean St.
Wed. 10/2 6 p.m. Skatepark Committee Public Information Meeting CH
