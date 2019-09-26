The driver of a pickup truck involved in a fatal crash with a bicyclist earlier this month has been identified by the Scarborough Police Department.

The police said Marc Greenberg, 53, of Scarborough, was driving the pickup truck that hit Kathleen Kirsch, 63, also of Scarborough, on Route 1 on Sept. 13. The investigation into the crash is continuing, said Detective Sgt. Rick Rouse.

Rouse said police have 30 days from the date of the crash to complete their report. Once it’s done, he said, police will meet with the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office to determine whether any charges will be filed.

Greenberg has been cooperating in the investigation, police said. Attempts to reach him Thursday were unsuccessful.

Kirsch, an aspiring novelist and substitute teacher, was killed when she was hit by a pickup on Route 1 near the On the Vine Marketplace, police said. She died the next day at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Rouse said another detective in Scarborough is investigating the crash and he didn’t have any more information on the status of the investigation.

