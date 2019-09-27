An Ogunquit Select Board member was charged with operating under the influence early Sunday morning, according to Ogunquit police.

John Daley, 56, was arrested at 1:25 a.m. Sunday morning on Berwick Road and charged with operating under the influence of alcohol, said Lt. Matthew Buttrick.

Daley posted bail at the police station and was released. He is scheduled to appear Dec. 3 in York District Court.

Daley, who was elected to his third term on the board in May 2018, declined to comment on his arrest when reached by phone Friday morning.

