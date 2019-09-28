I guess I was spoiled. As a Portland city councilor, I had great leaders to learn from: people like Cheryl Leeman, Jack Dawson and the late Bob Ganley. Portland then spoke with a unified voice and was a strong leader both regionally and statewide in Augusta. Now I find myself living in a city whose political voice and influence are scattered and ineffective.
The role of mayor is one who can build consensus and articulate and represent a shared vision. It requires a leader among equals, not a top-down policy driver.
As I researched the available candidates, I was pleased to learn of Kate Snyder. Kate has the leadership experience, intellect and poise to become an effective mayor and return Portland to what I know it can be. Kate Snyder embodies what is missing and needed, and I strongly urge you to consider her as Portland’s next mayor.
Peter Rickett
Portland
