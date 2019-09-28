LEWISTON — Two men were injured in a stabbing in Lewiston on Friday night, according to police.
Lewiston police spokesman Lt. David St. Pierre said the two were dropped off at the emergency department at Central Maine Medical Center at 9 p.m. by a privately owned vehicle and had non-life threatening injuries.
Police have not released their names and are investigating the incident. In a press release, St. Pierre said police are trying to determine where the stabbing took place, among other details.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Lewiston Police Department.
