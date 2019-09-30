WATERVILLE

Thomas College rep visiting 4 high schools



A representative from Thomas College will visit four Cumberland County schools on Friday to meet with potential students and talk about what the college has to offer.

The representative will visit Cape Elizabeth High School at 8:50 a.m., followed by stops at South Portland High School at 10:15 a.m., Waynflete School at 12:05 p.m. and Portland High School at 1:30 p.m.

NEW GLOUCESTER

History barn to host equipment dedication



The dedication of a new postcard computer viewer and display case will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the New Gloucester History Barn, 383 Intervale Road, Route 231.

The dedication is in memory of Edwin E. Libby, a longtime resident and supporter of the New Gloucester Historical Society. It’s free and open to the public.

For more details, call Leonard L. Brooks at 926-3188.

STATEWIDE

Animal blessings celebrate St. Francis feast day

Animal lovers are invited to bring their pets to any of several planned Blessing of the Animal events across the state, held in celebration of St. Francis of Assisi’s feast day, observed Oct. 4.

As prayers are offered, the pets will be gently sprinkled with holy water. Please be sure your pets are properly secured.

The locations and times include:

On Friday, a blessing event will be held at 7:50 a.m. at St. James Catholic School yard, 25 Graham St. in Biddeford.

On Saturday, blessings will be bestowed at 9 a.m. at the Sacred Heart Church parking lot, 326 Main St. in Yarmouth; at 10 a.m. on the lawn of St. Ann Church, 84 Main St. in Bradley; and at 10 a.m. on the lawn of St. Pius X Church, 492 Ocean Ave. in Portland, which includes a pumpkin sale to benefit the parish.

On Sunday, blessings will be held 12:30 p.m. at the St. John’s Community Center’s new flagpole, 43 Pleasant St. in Brunswick, with children invited to bring their stuffed animal “pets”; 1 p.m. at St. Michael School, 56 Sewall St. (access from Lincoln Street) in Augusta; 2 p.m. on the lawn of St. Joseph Church, 225 South High St. in Bridgton; 2 p.m. on the lawn of Our Lady of Ransom Church, 117 Elm St. in Mechanic Falls; and 2 p.m. on the lawn of St. Catherine of Sienna Church, 32 Paris St. in Norway.

Also, at 10 a.m Oct. 19 on the lawn at St. Louis Church, 279 Danforth St. in Portland.

As more gatherings are confirmed, they will be added to the Blessing of the Animals list at: www.portlanddiocese.org/content/blessing-animals-events-scheduled-maine-parishes-coming-weeks.

PORTLAND/FALMOUTH

Catholics’ meeting includes talk about tai chi

The Connected Catholics of Maine Portland Chapter will meet at 1 p.m. Sunday at Holy Martyrs Parish Hall, Route 88.

The meeting will begin with a social hour and potluck luncheon, followed by a business meeting and a talk by Karen Morency, “Tai Chi for Energy and Health.”

SANFORD

Rec department offering open gym sessions



The Sanford Recreation Department is offering open gym sessions at Memorial Gymnasium, a new location this year.

Volleyball Open Gym sessions are being held for Sanford High School teens and adults from 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays. The cost is $2 per night and the season runs from Oct. 21 to April 13.

Youth Basketball Open Gym, for grades 6-12, will meet from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays, beginning Oct. 15. Cost to play is $1 per night. Adult Basketball Open Gym will be offered at the same hours on Wednesdays, beginning Oct. 16. Cost is $2 per session.

For more details, call Sanford Recreation at 324-9130 or go to www.sanfordrec.com.

