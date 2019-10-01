Arrests

9/25 at 11:10 p.m. Larry Scott Austin, 50, of Greene, was arrested on Gray Road by Officer Dennis Ryder on a charge of operating under the influence.

9/26 at 3:47 p.m. Travis Johnson, 40, a transient, was arrested by Sgt. George Savidge on charges of theft, possession of scheduled drugs, reckless conduct and refusing to submit to arrest.

9/26 at 4:46 p.m. Jonathon C. Burt, 28, of Lisbon, was arrested on Route 1 by Sgt. Mike Brown on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating conditions of release.

Summonses

9/14 at 2:04 p.m. Jennifer N. Giggey, 37, of Lambert Road, Freeport, was issued a summons on Route 1 by Officer Kurt Fegan on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

9/21 at 8:59 p.m. Twelve, 17-year-old juveniles were issued summonses on Waterview Way by Officer Christopher St. Pierre on charges of illegal possession of liquor by a minor.

9/21 at 8:59 p.m. A 17-year-old female was issued a summons on Waterview Way by Officer Christopher St. Pierre on a charge of furnishing liquor to a minor.

9/21 at 8:59 p.m. Francis Michael Kiely, 18, of Woodlands Drive, was issued a summons on Waterview Way by Officer Christopher St. Pierre on a charge of illegal possession of liquor by a minor.

9/23 at 11:39 a.m. A 17-year-old female was issued a summons by Sgt. Michael Brown on a charge of theft.

Fire calls

9/20 at 5:20 p.m. Assist Westbrook.

9/20 at 5:42 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Woodville Road.

9/20 at 5:55 p.m. Alarm on Blueberry Lane.

9/20 at 7:05 p.m. Alarm on Whipple Farm Lane.

9/20 at 7:10 p.m. Accident on Winn Road.

9/21 at 12:11 a.m. Accident on Maine Turnpike.

9/21 at 7:58 a.m. Assist New Gloucester.

9/22 at 6:48 a.m. Elevator alarm on Squidere Lane.

9/22 at 3:23 p.m. Mulch fire on U.S. Route 1.

9/22 at 6:16 p.m. Odor of smoke on Allen Avenue Extension.

9/23 at 10:22 a.m. Accident on Blackstrap Road.

9/23 at 2:28 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on U.S. Route 1.

9/23 at 3:04 p.m. Assist Cumberland.

9/23 at 5:16 p.m. Assist Cumberland.

9/23 at 11:20 p.m. Assist Cumberland.

9/24 at 12:59 p.m. Alarm on Middle Road.

9/24 at 1:26 p.m. Accident on Foreside Road.

9/24 at 1:51 p.m. Assist Cumberland.

9/25 at 3:36 a.m. Assist Yarmouth.

9/25 at 7:14 a.m. Assist Cumberland.

9/25 at 7:50 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Gray Road.

9/25 at 3:12 p.m. Accident at Falmouth and Leighton roads.

9/25 at 4:29 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

9/26 at 2:03 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Carriage Road.

9/26 at 5:23 a.m. Assist Cumberland.

9/26 at 3:24 p.m. Accident on Falmouth Road.

9/26 at 4:01 p.m. Elevator alarm on Gray Road.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 27 calls from Sept. 20-27.

