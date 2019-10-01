Arrests

No arrests were reported from Sept. 17-30.

Summonses

9/20 at 2:22 p.m. A 17 year old male was issued a summons on Fowler Road by Officer Jeffrey Gaudette on a charge of speeding.

9/20 at 8:20 p.m. Kelly Murdock, 45, of Cape Elizabeth, was issued a summons on Salt Spray Lane by Officer Tammy Schafran on a charge of a barking dog.

9/21 at 10 a.m. Christian Conti, 37, of Vassalboro, was issued a summons on Route 77 by Officer Jeffrey Gaudette on a charge of operating an uninspected motor vehicle.

9/26 at 1:20 p.m. Joshua Poulin, 34, of Raymond, was issued a summons on Mitchell Road by Officer Jeffrey Gaudette on a charge of operating an uninspected motor vehicle.

Fire calls

9/23 at 11:10 p.m. Fire alarm on Shore Road.

9/24 at 3:26 p.m. Grass fire on Bowery Beach Road.

9/24 at 5:39 p.m. Fire alarm on Bowery Beach Road.

9/26 at 12:35 p.m. Accident on Shore Road.

EMS

Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 217 calls from Sept. 17-30.

