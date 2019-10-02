Across the U.S., youth activists are speaking up, preaching and pleading for our world to address the climate crisis. I’m hoping they will do more than protest.

Students: When in your school cafeterias, ask if the beef or chicken you are being served was from an industrial farm, and make another choice if this is so. Ask your team bus to stop at Burger King so that you can order the Impossible Whopper. Challenge your parents and friends to serve only meat that has been raised on local farms.

Some experts estimate that industrial farming contributes as much to global climate change as the oil and gas industries do. Our forests are being cut for cropland for animal feed, and manure pits and fertilizers pollute our air and waterways.

I challenge all climate activists to protest with your forks as well as your voices.

Margo Donnis

South Portland

