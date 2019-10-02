Arrests

9/20 at 6:50 p.m. Sarah Violette, 29, of South Portland, was arrested on Pillsbury Street by Officer Jena Quadland on a charge of operating under the influence.

9/20 at 10:14 p.m. Norman S. Merrill, 56, of South Portland, was arrested on Burwell Avenue by Officer Daniel Purinton on a charge of violating conditions of release.

9/21 at 2:21 a.m. Christopher J. Andrews, 20, of Dayton, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Kevin Sager on charges of operating under the influence and operating without a license.

9/21 at 2:44 a.m. Jessica D. Joseph, 37, of Saco, was arrested on Aspen Avenue by Officer Ezekiel Collins on a charge of operating under the influence.

9/22 at 2:26 a.m. Tatiana Harmon, 25, of South Portland, was arrested on Ocean Street by Officer Kevin Gerrish on a charge of operating under the influence.

9/22 at 10:36 a.m. Walter J. Curtis, of Augusta, was arrested on Maine Mall Road by Officer Shane Stephenson on charges of violating conditions of release and on outstanding warrants from other agencies.

9/23 at 1:06 a.m. Brandon A. Cote, 32, of South Portland, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Ginger Ryll on charges of criminal trespassing, violating conditions of release and on outstanding warrants from other agencies.

9/23 at 2:45 a.m. Michael M. Mace, 34, of Raymond, was arrested on York Street by Officer Zachary Quadland on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

9/23 at 12:24 a.m. Harold F. Varnum, 53, of Portland, was arrested on Maine Mall Road by Officer Chris Schofield on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating conditions of release.

9/23 at 2:50 p.m. Adam T. Hershkowitz, 37, of Portland, was arrested on Maine Mall Road by Officer Brian McCarthy on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, violating conditions of release and on outstanding warrants from other agencies.

9/24 at 7:19 p.m. Sean Malloy, 32, of Cornish, was arrested on Maine Mall Road by Officer Michael Armstrong on charges of burglary of a motor vehicle and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

9/25 at 9:37 p.m. Dustin Hutchins, 35, of South Portland, was arrested on Market Street by Officer Jesse Peasley on a charge of aggravated assault.

9/25 at 7:38 p.m. Seth Knox, 41, of Portland, was arrested on Market Street by Officer Taylor Stroup on an outstanding warrant.

9/26 at 4:35 p.m. Nofar Ouzan, 23, no address listed, was arrested on Maine Mall Road by Officer Michael Armstrong on charges of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident and operating without a license.

Summonses

9/20 at 8:48 p.m. Jessica A. Smith, 35, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Taylor Stroup on a charge of obstructing government administration.

9/21 at 12:18 a.m. Joseph McAuliffe, 67, of Scarborough, was issued a summons on Westbrook Street by Officer Geoffrey Edwards on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

9/22 at 4:56 a.m. Patrick Usengimana, 29, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Colin Kelly Road by Officer Chris Gosling on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and violating conditions of release.

9/23 at 12:43 a.m. De’Jon R. Cooper, 28, of Westbrook, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Ezekiel Collins on a charge of operating without a license.

9/23 at 2:49 p.m. Rachael Knight, 48, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of operating after registration expired.

9/23 at 11:59 p.m. Junior Manzambi, 31, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Veterans Memorial Bridge by Officer Chris Gosling on a charge of criminal speeding.

9/24 at 11:58 a.m. Kasa Mutangana, 33, fo South Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of displaying false plates.

9/26 at 9:46 a.m. Kelsea Jewett, 27, of Saco, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of violating conditions of release.

Fire calls

9/24 at 10:24 a.m. Telephone wire down on Rigby Road.

9/25 at 10:34 a.m. Gas leak on Mac Arthur Street.

9/25 5:58 p.m. Alarm call on Sawyer Street.

9/26 at 11:31 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Pearl Street.

9/26 at 4:16 p.m. Telephone wire down on Anthoine Avenue.

9/28 at 11:06 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Gorham Road.

9/28 at 8:11 p.m. Carbon monoxide detected on Fort Road.

9/28 at 9:05 p.m. Alarm call on School Street.

9/29 at 1:30 p.m. Bomb scare, but no bomb, on Rigby Road.

9/30 at 7:51 a.m. Mulch fire on Thomas Street.

9/30 at 9:20 a.m. Gas leak on Main Street.

9/29 at 11:17 a.m. Mulch fire on Maine Mall Road.

EMS

The South Portland Fire Department received 79 calls from Sept. 24-30.

