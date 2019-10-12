ATHENS, Ga. — Israel Mukuamu returned the first of his three interceptions 53 yards for a touchdown and South Carolina took advantage of Jake Fromm’s four turnovers to beat No. 3 Georgia 20-17 in double overtime Saturday.

Georgia (5-1, 2-1 Southeastern) suffered a big hit to its national championship hopes by losing to the Gamecocks (3-2, 2-2). The Bulldogs, favored by 24 points, could not overcome three interceptions and a lost fumble by Fromm, who didn’t throw an interception in the first five games.

(1) ALABAMA 47, (24) TEXAS A&M 28: Tua Tagovailoa threw four touchdown passes and Alabama (6-0, 3-0 Southeast) downed Texas A&M (3-3, 1-2) at College Station, Texas.

(2) CLEMSON 45, FLORIDA STATE 14: Trevor Lawrence threw three touchdown passes, two to Justyn Ross, and Clemson (6-0, 4-0 Atlantic Coast) answered any lingering questions from its close call at North Carolina, winning its 21st straight game by pounding visiting Florida State (3-3, 2-2).

(6) OKLAHOMA 34, (11) TEXAS 27: Jalen Hurts threw three touchdown passes to CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma’s defense sacked Sam Ehlinger nine times and the Sooners (6-0, 3-0 Big 12) never trailed against Texas (4-2, 2-1) at Dallas.

(8) WISCONSIN 38, MICHIGAN STATE 0: Jonathan Taylor rushed for two touchdowns at Madison, Wisconsin, and the Badgers (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) beat Michigan State (4-3, 2-2) for their fourth shutout of the season.

(16) MICHIGAN 42, ILLINOIS 25: Hassan Haskins ran for 125 yards and a touchdown, Zach Charbonnet added 116 yards rushing, and Michigan (5-1, 3-1 Big Ten) needed a late surge to put away Illinois (2-4, 0-3) at Champagne, Illinois.

(18) ARIZONA STATE 38, WASHINGTON STATE 34: Jayden Daniels scored on a 17-yard scramble with 34 seconds left as Arizona State (5-1, 2-1 Pac-12) beat Washington State (3-3, 0-3) at Tempe, Arizona.

(22) BAYLOR 33, TEXAS TECH 30: JaMycal Hasty scored on a 5-yard touchdown run in the second overtime and Baylor (6-0, 3-0 Big 12) beat Texas Tech (3-3, 1-2) at Waco, Texas, in the Bears’ first game as a ranked team under Coach Matt Rhule.

(25) CINCINNATI 38, HOUSTON 23: Desmond Ridder passed for 263 yards and three touchdowns, and visiting Cincinnati (5-1, 2-0 American Athletic) held on to beat Houston (2-4, 0-2).

HARVARD 35, CORNELL 22: Jake Smith threw for three touchdowns and Harvard (3-1, 2-0 Ivy) beat Cornell (1-3, 0-2) at Cambridge, Massachusetts.

DARTMOUTH 42, YALE 10: Jared Gerbino threw for two touchdowns and ran for a score as Dartmouth (4-0, 2-0 Ivy) beat Yale (3-1, 1-1) at Hanover, New Hampshire, for Coach Buddy Teevens’ 100th career win at the school.

HOLY CROSS 47, BROWN 31: Connor Degenhardt threw for 315 yards and four touchdowns, Domenic Cozier and Peter Oliver each ran for scores, and Holy Cross (3-3) cashed in on two interceptions to beat Brown (1-3) at Providence, Rhode Island, in the teams’ first meeting since 2014.

NEW HAMPSHIRE 20, STONY BROOK 14: Max Brosmer threw two touchdown passes to Brian Espanet, Jason Hughes kicked two field goals and visiting New Hampshire (4-2, 3-0 Colonial Athletic) beat Stony Brook (4-3, 1-2) for its third straight league victory.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous