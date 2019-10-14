A work release inmate who failed to return to the jail over the weekend is back in custody.

Gilbert Prescott, 29, of Scarborough, did not come back to the Cumberland County Jail on Saturday after finishing his shift at a Portland restaurant. He was not considered dangerous. Chief Deputy Naldo Gagnon said Prescott will likely face new charges for the incident.

Prescott began serving his sentence on Sept. 11 for a probation violation, for driving offenses and for failure to provide a correct name to a law enforcement officer.

About two weeks after being jailed, Prescott was qualified to participate in the jail’s work-release program, but he did not return to the jail at his scheduled time – 9 p.m. – prompting the jail to issue a news release late that night. He would have been eligible for release Dec. 5.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office received a tip Monday that Prescott was “at a South Portland location,” according to an updated release. The South Portland Police Department picked up him and brought him to the jail.

