I’m supporting Spencer Thibodeau for Portland mayor for the following reasons:

He’s a lawyer, well versed in laws and regulations related to the changes and development our city is currently experiencing.

His remarks are not full of strong emotion and a rescue mentality.

His positions are well thought out and temperate.

Most importantly, Spencer has shown a capacity to work constructively with City Manager Jon Jennings. This is critical to the running of our city. Jon keeps his eye and mind on the entire city budget, a matter critical to all of us.

I urge fellow Portlanders to support a favorite son as the most capable, collaborative and realistic candidate. He would represent us well. He’d get the job done.

Joan O’Brien

Portland

