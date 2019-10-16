I’m supporting Spencer Thibodeau for Portland mayor for the following reasons:
He’s a lawyer, well versed in laws and regulations related to the changes and development our city is currently experiencing.
His remarks are not full of strong emotion and a rescue mentality.
His positions are well thought out and temperate.
Most importantly, Spencer has shown a capacity to work constructively with City Manager Jon Jennings. This is critical to the running of our city. Jon keeps his eye and mind on the entire city budget, a matter critical to all of us.
I urge fellow Portlanders to support a favorite son as the most capable, collaborative and realistic candidate. He would represent us well. He’d get the job done.
Joan O’Brien
Portland
