I’m supporting Spencer Thibodeau for Portland mayor for the following reasons:

He’s a lawyer, well versed in laws and regulations related to the changes and development our city is currently experiencing.

His remarks are not full of strong emotion and a rescue mentality.

His positions are well thought out and temperate.

Most importantly, Spencer has shown a capacity to work constructively with City Manager Jon Jennings. This is critical to the running of our city. Jon keeps his eye and mind on the entire city budget, a matter critical to all of us.

I urge fellow Portlanders to support a favorite son as the most capable, collaborative and realistic candidate. He would represent us well. He’d get the job done.

Joan O’Brien

Portland

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles