During these divisive times, I find myself wanting to support nonpartisan candidates, the type of people who are project-oriented and not opposition-oriented. I support folks who work with all viewpoints as long as a job gets done. I support people who live in the cities they govern, and who love and value both the history and the future of their home.
I can think of no better candidate for the office of mayor of Westbrook than Phil Spiller Jr. Having graduated with Phil from Westbrook schools, I can personally attest to his undying passion for all things Westbrook.
If you want your mayor to stand on a box and decry the problems of the world, Phil is not your person. He’ll instead be busy sitting on committees, standing at work sites and enthusiastically moving the business of Westbrook forward.
Jason Cassidy
Westbrook High School Class of 1991
Biddeford
