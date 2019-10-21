I am supporting Alicia Giftos for school board in Scarborough.

Alicia held firm on her promise this past year. She brought the same passion to our schools that she brings daily representing children and families in the courts. She led one of the most successful budget votes our town has seen in recent history. She delivered on bringing more transparency and accountability to decision-making, creating a year without major controversy.

If you’d like to continue down the path of positive outcomes from the last year, join me in voting for Alicia!

Jon Anderson

Scarborough

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: