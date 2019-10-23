OCEAN PARK – Elizabeth Hope Tate, “Betty Hope”, 70, crossed the threshold at her home in Ocean Park, Maine, on Thursday evening, Oct. 17, 2019, surrounded by her family.

She was born in Nashua, N.H., on June 1, 1949, daughter to the late Leonard and Esther (Rock) Trombley. She attended Mount Saint Mary’s In Nashua.

As a young girl she loved roller figure skating and won many local competitions and was encouraged to compete nationally.

She worked at BAE in Nashua as a printed circuit design administrator for over 25 years. She lived in Merrimack, N.H., where she raised her family, then retired to the Ocean Park community.

Betty loved nothing more than her family. She enjoyed working with her hands, knitting, crafting, gardening and anything that involved being by the ocean.

Walking the beach and looking for shells and sea glass was a regular part of her everyday routine. Her home reflected her love for museums and artwork. She had impeccable taste and an eye for beauty. She was a dedicated wife, selfless mother and devoted friend. She enjoyed music, good food and social gatherings. Her parties were an affair to remember!

Betty is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Thomas M. Tate; her daughters, Dawn M. Zibolis-Sekella, and Charity B. Tate; her granddaughter, Maggie Maye Sekella; her sister, Susan Godbout; brother-in-law, Richard, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She has joined her granddaughter, Alisha Faye Zibolis, in heaven.

A mass will be held at St. Margaret Church in Old Orchard Beach on Saturday, October 26, at 11 a.m.

To view Betty’s memorial page or to leave online condolences for the family please visit www.cotefuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers

please send donations to

Alisha’s Love Child Foundation

PO Box 1131

Wilton NH 03086, or

Hospice of Southern Maine

180 US Rte 1

Scarborough ME, 04074

