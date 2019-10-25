WATERVILLE — Melissa Sousa was allegedly shot twice in the stomach by her gun-wielding boyfriend, who wrapped her in a tarp and placed her body in the basement of their Gold Street apartment building.

That’s according to a police affidavit released Friday in support of a murder charge against Nicholas Lovejoy, 28. Lovejoy was scheduled to make his initial court appearance in Augusta later Friday afternoon.

Sousa had last been seen Tuesday putting her twin daughters onto a school bus and was reported missing by friends that night. Sousa’s body was found in the basement of their apartment building at about 4 p.m. Wednesday and identified on Thursday.

The court documents written by Maine State Police Detective Ryan Brockway say that police were told multiple times during the investigation that Lovejoy threatened Sousa with guns during arguments and police came into possession of a recording of Lovejoy stating he would kill Sousa. The documents state that police made contact with Lovejoy before Sousa’s remains were discovered, and he said she left and she was “acting weird for the past few months” and that she had a new boyfriend.

During a conversation with police on Tuesday, Lovejoy said that Sousa left on foot from their Gold Street apartment and added that Sousa’s boyfriend threatened to kill him but refused to show police his phone or video footage from surveillance cameras he claimed showed her leaving.

After that conversation, officers watched Lovejoy from the street. He began mopping the floor and reportedly staring up and down the street “for a few minutes at a time.” Half an hour later, he was arrested following a traffic stop for having a loaded firearm in the vehicle. He was also charged with endangering the welfare of a child because he and Sousa’s twin 8-year-old daughters were left alone in the apartment.

After an officer went into the Lovejoy and Sousa Gold Street residence to retrieve the daughters, he observed a pair of tan work boots with red-brown stains, a towel with red-brown stains, a roll of duct tape with red-brown stains and cardboard with red-brown stains. In a bathroom, the officer observed red-brown droplets in the sink and a Crayola marker with red-brown stains. The officer found an ammonia bottle on the toilet. A State Police detective also reported seeing red-brown stains on Lovejoy’s socks and pants.

Witnesses told police that Lovejoy dropped blankets off at a property he rented at 337 Taylor Road in Winslow on Monday and on Tuesday he returned to the property with a shovel. Police searched the property and determined it was a “fresh dig site,” which was later excavated and contained “nothing on evidentiary value.”

On Wednesday, State Police executed a search warrant at 32 Gold St. and Sousa’s body was discovered in the basement. Multiple firearms were also found at the 337 Taylor Road property.

According to court documents, the State Medical Examiner’s Office examined Sousa’s body and ruled the death a homicide.

Family and friends of Sousa told the Morning Sentinel that Lovejoy was mentally unstable and could not take the fact that she was planning to leave him and he would be without her. A co-worker of Sousa’s told the Morning Sentinel on Wednesday that Lovejoy had previously threatened to kill her.

MOURNING MELISSA SOUSA

Meanwhile, purple flowers and stuffed animals adorned the yard outside the apartment building at 32 Gold St. on Friday morning, as friends and others mourned the death of Sousa, the mother of twin girls who police allege was murdered by her longtime boyfriend.

Outside the Gold Street home, approximately 20 of Sousa’s closest friends and family members gathered to share stories about her and figure out how to get her 8-year-old daughters into their grandmother’s care. The girls are currently in foster care in Waterville, according to friends. They have been notified that their mother passed away and “won’t be coming back home,” said Sousa’s aunt, April Sivert, though they were not informed of their father’s involvement with the case.

“The girls are already going through a hard time,” said Mandy Jolly, Sousa’s best friend from Foxcroft Academy, where they went to high school together. “What they need is to be with family that they know.”

Sousa’s mother, Theresa Martin, of Haverhill, Massachusetts, was present Friday at the memorial event. She said she would do whatever it takes to get the girls, even if it means staying in Maine.

“I want justice to be served,” Martin said. “I definitely want my grandchildren. I love them and they love me and they need me. The pain is in their eyes. The pain is always in the eyes. I hope (Lovejoy) is punished for a long time.”

Martin said she has been in contact with the Department of Health and Human Services, has visited her granddaughters and feels fairly optimistic about the prospect of getting custody of them. Martin noted that she hopes what happened to her youngest daughter helps others facing domestic violence realize that they “can’t be afraid and have got to speak up and seek help.”

“You can’t be trapped in that,” Martin said. “You must take immediate action.”

Ashley Walker, a friend of Sousa’s and co-worker from Dunkin’ Donuts, said that what has happened to Sousa, unfortunately, happens to so many others as well, and that needs to change.

Walker said that when she was pregnant with her son more than a year ago, Sousa would take extreme caution to block anything and anyone from bumping her belly. She would even take packets of sugar from her so that she did not have to carry anything.

“She was the friend you always wanted,” Walker said. “You always knew whatever you told her was safe. She would never tell anyone. She was so innocent. She did no wrong.”

Many of Sousa’s friends said they knew Lovejoy was abusive and said that Sousa declined offers for help because she lived in fear of what would happen. Billy Morse, who said Sousa was his manager at Dunkin’ Donuts, recalled a time when Sousa stayed at his home two years ago. Morse and his wife, Shauna, grew to be close friends with her over the years.

“She was black and blue and you could see knuckle marks and you knew it was Nick,” Billy Morse said. “She said it was the dog, but I said I know what’s happening. I was going to beat him up, and she told me, ‘Don’t do it, it was my fault.'”

Many people on Friday said that Sousa’s daughters were her passion and Dunkin’ Donuts was her home. She was close with not only her co-workers at the Main Street franchise, but at the College Avenue location as well. She would walk through snow and sleet to get to work sometimes, where Walker said, “she left everything at the door” from her personal life and was a lively, bright presence who loved to make others laugh.

Brandie Poore, who worked with Sousa, recalled times when Sousa, who was only 5 feet tall, would hide in delivery boxes and jump out to scare her friends. Sousa also loved listening to music and could rap even the wordiest, most breathless Eminem songs, which made everyone laugh.

A friend of Sousa’s, Nikkia-Rai Vear, 35, of Waterville, said people were being asked to drop off purple flowers and stuffed animals outside the 32 Gold St. apartment building between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Friday. She said the color purple signifies domestic violence awareness. The stuffed animals would be given to affected children, she said.

“We’re trying to open it up to the public because we definitely want to get domestic violence awareness out there, especially Melissa’s story,” Vear said.

Another event will be held at 3 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Main Street Dunkin’ Donuts where Sousa worked, according to Vear, who said balloons will be released in her memory. Sivert, Sousa’s aunt, set up a GoFundMe page to help finance funeral expenses.

