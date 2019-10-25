Scarborough police are looking for a Raymond man they say strangled a woman during a domestic violence assault earlier this month.

Timothy P. Harmon, 49, fled from the scene of the Oct. 12 assault on Beech Ridge Road and a K-9 track was unsuccessful, according to police. Officers later learned that Harmon would turn himself in, but “he continues to evade police,” police said in a Facebook post.

“Harmon has a violent history and should be considered dangerous,” police said in the Facebook post.

Harmon was recently arrested on charges of violation of bail, assault, unlawful sexual touching, criminal threatening and domestic violence assault with prior convictions, according to police.

Police say it appears Harmon has been getting help from friends in the greater Portland area to avoid contact with police. Harmon, a plumbing and heating technician, was last seen Wednesday near Cash Corner in South Portland, according to police.

Harmon drives a white 2010 Chevy Express van with the Maine conservation plate 6570M.

People with information about Harmon’s location are asked to call Scarborough police at 883-6361. Anonymous tips can be submitted at 730-4386.

